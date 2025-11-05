Insider Names Browns Player That Should Have Been Traded

The Cleveland Browns appeared to have several opportunities to make moves at the trade deadline, yet their only transaction was sending Joe Tryon-Shoyinka to the Chicago Bears.

Despite reported interest and sizable offers for some of their key players, the front office ultimately stood pat, a decision that has drawn mixed reactions from fans.

Insider Tony Grossi argued on ESPN Cleveland that the team should have traded running back Jerome Ford.

“I thought Jerome Ford was a surplus at this point,” Grossi said.

In Grossi’s mind, they already have a solid RB1 in rookie Quinshon Judkins, who has more than proven a starting spot on this roster when healthy.

Dylan Sampson, another rookie, has also shown some flashes of greatness, especially as it relates to his pass-catching prowess.

These two could have split the rushing load down the stretch, and Grossi thinks they could have gotten something, at the very least, for Ford.

Ford’s role has whittled down more and more all season, and with all of the trade talk leading up to the deadline, it seems like he could be donning a new uniform in 2026.

For now, the Browns decided to stick with a three-headed monster in their backfield, but as fans know, it’s Judkins’ backfield to lose after seeing how well he’s performed.

The Browns might not have much to hang their hats on this year, but they can at least be proud about how they’ve developed their rushing attack with a tandem of talented rookies that can hopefully lead them for the foreseeable future.

