Browns Nation

Monday, January 13, 2025
Insider Believes Browns Will Choose Between 3 OC Candidates

Insider Believes Browns Will Choose Between 3 OC Candidates

Earnest Horn
By

(Photo by Frank Jansky/Icon Sportswire)

 

The Cleveland Browns fired offensive coordinator Ken Dorsey less than 24 hours after the 2024 NFL regular season ended.

Dorsey implemented a three and four-receiver base set last year, making the run-oriented Browns offense a pass-friendly scheme.

Now, head coach Kevin Stefanski appears primed to return to his style of offensive play, interviewing several candidates who would mesh with his play-calling philosophy.

Analyst Zac Jackson believes Stefanski will land one of three potential coaches to become Cleveland’s offensive coordinator in 2025, and he revealed his top three choices for the Browns’ job on Monday.

“Interested to see how many teams request Josh McCown once the Vikings’ season ends. Depending on how the Browns structure things, I think they’ll land on Rees, Kubiak or McCown,” Jackson said.

Kubiak is one of the latest coaches to interview for the role, doing so on Monday.

Currently, he serves as the New Orleans Saints offensive coordinator, his first year with the team.

Kubiak and Stefanski have familiarity, working together when both were members of the Minnesota Vikings coaching staff.

Rees was an in-house candidate for the coordinator position after spending this season with Cleveland.

The 32-year-old coach served as the Browns’ pass game coordinator and tight ends coach in 2024, but he’s previously served as an offensive coordinator with both Notre Dame and Alabama.

McCown is a familiar face for the Browns as the 45-year-old coach played quarterback for Cleveland during one of his dozen NFL stops.

This year, he’s the quarterbacks coach for the Minnesota Vikings, his second season serving as an NFL coach.

Browns Nation Staff
Ernie Horn is an award-winning writer, covering multiple sports at every level for over a quarter-century.

Browns Nation