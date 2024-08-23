Browns Nation

Friday, August 23, 2024
Mike Macdonald Reveals Game Plan For Browns' Preseason Contest

NFC Championship - Green Bay Packers v Seattle Seahawks
(Photo by Tom Pennington/Getty Images)

 

Each NFL franchise approaches its preseason contests differently as teams can attempt to ensure the health of their key players for the upcoming regular season.

Yet Seattle and Cleveland appear to be on the same page heading into each team’s final preseason contest this weekend.

Both the Browns and the Seahawks are expected to play their starters Saturday.

Analyst Bob Condotta revealed the Seahawks’ game plan as he posted on Twitter a video of head coach Mike Macdonald speaking after the team’s final training camp practice.

“So the plan is you’ll see a lot of starters to start the game,” Macdonald said before adding, “How many reps and all that is kind of a per-person type basis.”

Macdonald acknowledged that not everyone would play as some players on his team are nursing a “couple of nicks and bruises” that would prevent him from allowing those athletes to play.

The head coach added that quarterback Geno Smith – who earlier this preseason had a health scare in a training camp practice – was included in his game plan, but he did not elaborate on whether he would start the contest or not.

The Browns are in a similar situation.

Cleveland’s head coach Kevin Stefanski has been noncommittal about quarter Deshaun Watson’s potential workload – if any – for the final preseason contest.

Stefanski originally said that Watson would play in Saturday’s game more than a week ago, but concerns about the quality and depth at the left tackle position have made the head coach reconsider that decision.

Earnest Horn
Browns Nation Staff
Earnest Horn
Contributor at Browns Nation
Ernie Horn is an award-winning writer, covering multiple sports at every level for over a quarter-century.

