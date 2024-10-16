Insider Believes Kevin Stefanski’s Answer About Playing Deshaun Watson

Finding an analyst who believes Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski’s statements about controlling quarterback Deshaun Watson’s future as a starter is almost impossible right now.

The podcast and radio shows across the Cleveland media landscape continue to suggest that Stefanski’s a puppet to Browns executives as the front office – not the head coach – is pulling the strings behind the scenes.

Insider Mary Kay Cabot disagrees with those assessments.

After telling the hosts of the “Ultimate Cleveland Sports Show” she often sees Stefanski’s discussions with managing partner Jimmy Haslam and general manager Andrew Berry taking place, the insider said she believes the head coach is telling the truth about his ability to control who plays the quarterback position each week.

“I believe him; I really do believe him,” Cabot said, adding, “I don’t think you’re going to take the two-time NFL Coach of the Year and force him to play a quarterback he doesn’t want to play.”

Cabot said that she believes Stefanski’s answer about keeping Watson as the quarterback, noting that if the problems with this flailing offense were capable of being fixed by a quarterback change, backup Jameis Winston would already be in the lineup.

Instead, Stefanski realizes that the offensive scheme the Browns implemented during the offseason is the problem.

“The new system is an abject failure; it’s not working at all,” Cabot said.

Cabot believes that the Browns will return to a run-oriented offense under Stefanski, especially with Nick Chubb’s pending return.

The insider reported last week that Chubb is slated to play this Sunday against the Cincinnati Bengals.

