Insider Believes Late-Round RB Could Be On Browns’ Radar

The Cleveland Browns’ top priority this offseason is revamping an offense that ranked worst in the league, scoring only 15.2 points per game in 2024, the lowest in the NFL.

There are needs at nearly every position.

However, one insider recently shared that he thinks a particular late-round running back could be on Cleveland’s radar and potentially fill the void left behind by Nick Chubb’s departure in free agency.

Zac Jackson from The Athletic recently published an article outlining which Senior Bowl prospects might catch the Browns’ attention, and he is fond of prospect Devin Neal from Kansas joining the Browns in the mid to late rounds.

“Running back is considered one of the deepest positions in this draft, and 13 backs initially accepted Senior Bowl invitations. It makes sense that Cleveland will be looking for running back help in the middle rounds, and Neal was a 1,000-yard rusher three times at Kansas. With Jerome Ford headed into a contract year and Nick Chubb’s future uncertain, the Browns could view Neal as a potential starter down the road and an immediate fit in Stefanski’s wide-zone system,” Jackson said.

It doesn’t make much sense for the Browns to bring Chubb back, as he will likely seek to compete for a championship elsewhere at this stage of his career, while Jerome Ford has not demonstrated the ability to be a consistent every-down back in the long term.

Kansas RB Devin Neal continues to impress on Day 3 of the #SeniorBowl pic.twitter.com/loFN7zLV5D — Thor Nystrom (@thorku) January 30, 2025

Neal increased his rushing output in each of his four years with the Jayhawks and ran for 16 touchdowns in each of the last two years, and with an extra third-round pick due to the Amari Cooper trade, Neal could be a viable solution at that stage of the draft.

