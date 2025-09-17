Insider Believes Myles Garrett Has Major Regret

Months ago, Cleveland Browns fans sounded the alarm because of Myles Garrett.

While seeking a contract extension, the superstar edge rusher requested a trade, claiming that he wanted to play in a Super Bowl while he was in his prime, and some fans even took his side.

Then, he rubbed others the wrong way with the way he dealt with his situation, up to the point where some weren’t rooting for him anymore.

Then, he signed a record-breaking contract that, ironically, included a no-trade clause.

Fast forward to today, and insider Tony Grossi believes Garrett may have some regrets about accepting that deal.

Talking on ESPN Cleveland’s “The Really Big Show,” Grossi revealed that Garrett didn’t want to do what it would take to be traded, which may have included missing a couple of game checks.

“I don’t want to speak for him, but I’m sure the coincidence of Micah Parsons coming in here with the best team in football and Myles feeling the frustration of an 0-2 start and eight losses in a row, I’m sure he’s having buyer’s remorse, at this point. Where’s the light at the end of the tunnel here? But, for some reason, he agreed to the new deal and didn’t have the stomach to push through his trade request,” Grossi said.

Do you think Myles Garrett regrets signing his contract extension with the Browns? pic.twitter.com/H0qy1DVSGI — ESPN Cleveland (@ESPNCleveland) September 17, 2025

Garrett signed up for this, and he knew what he was getting himself into.

The Browns weren’t going to become a Super Bowl contender overnight, especially given their quarterback situation.

No one would’ve blamed Garrett if he had stayed firm on his decision to get traded, as Parsons did in forcing his way from the Dallas Cowboys to the Green Bay Packers, Cleveland’s Week 3 opponent.

While no one wants to give away a possible Hall of Famer, there was also a strong case for Cleveland to trade Garrett at the time.

