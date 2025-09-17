Jaguars Sign Former Browns Defender

A former Cleveland Browns defender has found a new home.

With Darnell Savage on his way out from the Jacksonville Jaguars, they didn’t need a lot of time to find a suitable replacement.

Jacksonville signed former Cleveland defensive back Kahlef Hailassie.

Hailassie entered the NFL as an undrafted free agent in 2023 and played 10 games for the Browns.

He initially spent time with the Kansas City Chiefs and was with the Minnesota Vikings this preseason.

Now listed as a safety, Hailassie has played the bulk of his time at cornerback.

His ability to play multiple positions has always been his most impressive trait.

Of course, he’s most likely going to be a depth piece for the Jaguars, at least early on, and he might need injuries to others or subpar play to make his way to the field.

That was also going to be the case if he stayed with Cleveland.

The Browns have one of the best defenses in the game, and even though they could use some more depth players in the secondary, there aren’t many open spots to be had.

Hailassie will have another chance to make an impact and extend his NFL career after not being much of a factor so far.

