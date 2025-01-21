Insider Believes NFC QB Would Be A Good Fit For Browns

The Cleveland Browns know they have to bolster their quarterback room.

Most reports state that they will look to add a rookie quarterback to the roster.

However, they will also likely target a veteran in free agency.

That’s why Dan Labbe of Cleveland.com believes they could be a dark horse candidate to acquire Geno Smith.

In his latest column, he argued that there is a case for targeting Geno Smith if he were to become available.

“Why would he suddenly become available? He turns 35 in October, and Smith has a $44.5 million cap hit in 2025. Seattle could save $31 million if they cut him. They could be at a point where they want to reset the position. Smith won’t turn the Browns into Super Bowl contenders, but he could become their best free agent option if he became available. He’s a quarterback Stefanski could work with and he could potentially get the Browns back to competing for a playoff spot next season,” Labbe said.

Of course, we’ve heard and seen crazier things happen in this league.

It does make sense financially, and Smith could be a serviceable bridge quarterback in Cleveland for a year or two while they develop the next quarterback.

Then again, this is just wishful thinking at this point.

While the Seattle Seahawks seem to be stuck in limbo, they haven’t shown any signs of potentially being ready to move on from Smith or go through a rebuilding phase.

There will be other interesting options to choose from in free agency.

Most people agree that Kirk Cousins makes perfect sense for the Browns, given his ties to Kevin Stefanski from their days with the Minnesota Vikings.

He could sign a very team-friendly deal if the Atlanta Falcons release him.

It’s never good to be in the hunt for a guy who could make or break your team.

At least the Browns will have no shortage of options this time.

NEXT:

Analyst Notes Big Concern About Kevin Stefanski In 2025