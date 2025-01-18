Browns Nation

Saturday, January 18, 2025
Insider Believes Tommy Rees Could Call Plays In 2025

Ernesto Cova
By
Leave a Comment
(Photo by Jason Miller/Getty Images)

 

With Ken Dorsey’s firing, the Cleveland Browns will now have their third different offensive coordinator in as many seasons.

This time, it will be Tommy Rees’ turn to help Kevin Stefanski lead the way.

He’s a quick riser in the coaching ranks, and it seems like Stefanski likes his vision and creativity.

That’s why, even though he’s never been a top assistant in the pros, Mary Kay Cabot still believes he could be trusted to call plays on offense:

“A case can be made to give Rees a shot. He handled the chore at Notre Dame and Alabama, earning rave reviews for his football acumen and creativity. Stefanski also cited Rees’ “incredible football mind” when he was officially hired on Wednesday. Rees was also a successful college quarterback, going 23-8 at Notre Dame, and spent seven years coaching at Notre Dame and Alabama before joining the Browns in 2024,” Cabot said.

That would be a bit of a surprise.

It’s not that Rees lacks the background, knowledge, or expertise to do so.

But Stefanski has been quite adamant about not giving up play-calling duties in the past.

He only did it once in five years last season, and since the results weren’t that satisfactory, perhaps he will be hesitant to do so again.

Most reports state that this will be 100% Kevin Stefanski’s offense.

He will reportedly have the final say in the quarterback situation and more control and freedom on offense than ever.

As such, it’s hard to believe that he would allow anybody else but him to handle the offensive play-calling.

Rees reportedly did an outstanding job with the tight ends last season, and the Browns didn’t need much time to circle right back to him in their pursuit of a new offensive coordinator.

With that in mind, one can only imagine that he shares the same offensive philosophy as the head coach.

Browns Nation