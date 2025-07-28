Insider Calls For A Shift In Browns’ QB Focus

The Cleveland Browns still need to figure out who’s going to be their starting quarterback.

The season is closing in, and they’re one of the few teams in the league that still have a legitimate competition at the position.

More than that, they are the only team that has more than two potential starters.

That’s why team insider Mary Kay Cabot believes it’s time to prioritize.

In her latest column, Cabot argued that the Browns needed to focus on the veterans:

“I actually think that it is time to really focus mostly on Joe Flacco and Kenny Pickett,” said Mary Kay Cabot when asked what advice she’d give to the coaching staff. “And even though I know the Browns really are still kind of hoping that maybe one of these two rookies will really take the bull by the horns and, and surprise them and excite them … I just don’t see that really happening.”

As things stand now, all signs point to Joe Flacco being the starter.

If that’s the case, then perhaps they should look to trade Kenny Pickett.

As for the rookies, neither of them seems ready at the moment.

Dillon Gabriel was never projected to be a starter at the next level, and some scouts didn’t even have him getting drafted at all.

Shedeur Sanders, on the other hand, might have some upside because of his good decision-making and work ethic, but he’s an above-average athlete with no mobility and an unimpressive arm.

The Browns’ quarterback for the future might not be on the roster or even in the league just yet.

And with two first-round picks in next year’s stacked draft class, they might be better off just going through the motions and getting through this season.

Then, they will have at least two opportunities to get the player they’ve been looking for since they returned almost three decades ago.

