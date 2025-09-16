Analyst Highlights Troubling Stat From Joe Flacco’s Start

The Cleveland Browns suffered a crushing 41-17 defeat to the Baltimore Ravens at M&T Bank Stadium on Sunday, extending their winless start to the 2025 season.

Cleveland’s offense struggled throughout the contest, failing to establish any rhythm against a Ravens defense that controlled the game from start to finish.

The performance highlighted ongoing concerns about quarterback play and offensive consistency that have plagued the franchise.

“Joe Flacco generated a -26.2 EPA on Sunday against the Ravens (0th percentile). That is the 2nd-worst EPA output by a Cleveland Browns QB since the return in 1999 (DeShone Kizer in Week 11 of the 2017 season (-30.8),” Cody Suek posted on X.

Joe Flacco’s return to Baltimore, where he spent 11 seasons, produced one of the worst statistical outputs in recent Browns history.

The veteran quarterback threw for just 199 yards on 45 attempts while committing two costly turnovers that directly contributed to Baltimore’s dominant victory.

The Ravens defense maintained pressure throughout the afternoon, sacking Flacco twice and recording nine quarterback hits that disrupted Cleveland’s timing.

His fourth-quarter fumble proved particularly damaging when Roquan Smith returned it 64 yards for a touchdown, effectively sealing the outcome.

Despite the mounting frustration, head coach Kevin Stefanski quickly dismissed any questions about a potential quarterback change during his postgame remarks.

Rookie Dillon Gabriel did make a brief appearance late in the contest, throwing his first career touchdown as Cleveland cleared the bench.

However, with four turnovers through two games and a 0-2 record, pressure for change could intensify if the struggles continue to plague Cleveland’s offense.

