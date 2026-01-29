Myles Garrett’s Cryptic Post Sparks Debate After Todd Monken Hire

The Cleveland Browns made their big decision on Wednesday, and it immediately had an impact. When they announced that Todd Monken would be the next head coach of the team, many fans had instant reactions, some good and some bad.

Everyone was very curious about how the players in Cleveland would react to this huge hiring. One post from Myles Garrett had a lot of people talking, with many nervous that the defensive superstar was not happy with the Browns’ choice.

“Myles Garrett via his IG,” ESPN Cleveland posted on X, sharing an image from Garrett’s social media account that featured a fatigued fast food worker exhausted on their break. The image has become a popular meme online, signifying someone who is exhausted and has had enough.

Obviously, this post from Garrett has many Browns fans on edge.

Myles Garrett via his IG…. 🧐🧐🧐 pic.twitter.com/TszXuEzTAe — ESPN Cleveland (@ESPNCleveland) January 29, 2026

If Garrett is feeling anything like this employee, then the Browns are in a bad place. There is no doubt that they need him to be in fine form next season, especially after the year he just had.

Garrett was the best part of the team’s stellar defense, and Cleveland wants him to stay just as powerful next season, particularly if the rest of the defensive unit around him can improve.

There is concern that this post symbolizes Garrett’s frustration with the Monken hiring. It’s no surprise that he has formed a close relationship with defensive coordinator Jim Schwartz. As everyone knows, Schwartz was passed up for the HC position, and now his future with the team is seemingly up in the air.

Of course, this post could also just be about the lengthy, tiring process of finding a new head coach. Or it could be touching upon something else entirely. Garrett didn’t clarify, so fans are left to wonder.

But if this is a sign that Garrett, and perhaps others on the team, aren’t pleased with Monken, then the Browns may have just created even more problems for themselves.

