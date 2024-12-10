Browns Nation

Login
Signup

© 2024 COLD WIRE MEDIA. THE COLD WIRE IS A REGISTERED TRADEMARK OF COLD WIRE MEDIA. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. USE OF THIS SITE CONSTITUTES ACCEPTANCE OF OUR TERMS OF USE AND PRIVACY POLICY

© 2024 COLD WIRE MEDIA. THE COLD WIRE IS A REGISTERED TRADEMARK OF COLD WIRE MEDIA. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. USE OF THIS SITE CONSTITUTES ACCEPTANCE OF OUR TERMS OF USE AND PRIVACY POLICY

Tuesday, December 10, 2024
You are here: Home / Daily News / Myles Garrett Is Among NFL’s Best In Impressive Stat

Myles Garrett Is Among NFL’s Best In Impressive Stat

By
Leave a Comment
Follow Browns Nation on Google News Follow Us

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - SEPTEMBER 29: Myles Garrett #95 of the Cleveland Browns looks on before the game against the Las Vegas Raiders at Allegiant Stadium on September 29, 2024 in Las Vegas, Nevada.
(Photo by Ian Maule/Getty Images)

 

The Cleveland Browns did not have the season that fans had hoped for this year.

Notably, that was also the case with their defense.

Jim Schwartz’s unit regressed from last season.

Nevertheless, that doesn’t apply to Myles Garrett.

If anything, the reigning Defensive Player of the Year has been one of the most disruptive defensive forces in the entire league.

That’s evident in a post shared by The 33rd Team on X.

The former No. 1 pick currently ranks No. 2 in the percentage of pass-rushing snaps with a pressure (18.0%).

Garrett only trails Dallas Cowboys star Micah Parsons in that regard.

The Browns shut down all rumors about potentially trading him at the trade deadline.

They clearly still believe he’s the present and future of this organization.

As much as they could’ve gotten a massive trade package in return for his services, they knew that decision could’ve also set them back years, not to mention all the fan backlash they would’ve faced.

Garrett is still in his physical prime but has been slightly banged up over the past couple of weeks.

They may want to consider resting him with the season already over.

NEXT:  Analyst Questions If Browns Owner Really Cares About Winning
    Get ALL the latest Browns Nation news straight to your inbox! Subscribe to the Browns Nation newsletter here!    
Ernesto Cova
Read Full Bio
Browns Nation Staff
Ernesto Cova
Contributor at Browns Nation
Ernesto Cova is a sportswriter and sports psychologist specializing in the NBA, NFL, and MLB.

Browns Nation