Myles Garrett Is Among NFL’s Best In Impressive Stat

The Cleveland Browns did not have the season that fans had hoped for this year.

Notably, that was also the case with their defense.

Jim Schwartz’s unit regressed from last season.

Nevertheless, that doesn’t apply to Myles Garrett.

If anything, the reigning Defensive Player of the Year has been one of the most disruptive defensive forces in the entire league.

That’s evident in a post shared by The 33rd Team on X.

The former No. 1 pick currently ranks No. 2 in the percentage of pass-rushing snaps with a pressure (18.0%).

Nobody gets to the QB at a higher rate than these guys ⚠️ % of Pass Rush snaps with a Pressure ⤵️ 1. Micah Parsons: 19.0%

2. Myles Garrett: 18.0%

3. Trey Hendrickson: 17.9%

4. Jared Verse: 17.7%

5. Nick Bosa: 17.0%

6. Za'Darius Smith: 16.3%

7. Will Anderson Jr.: 15.6%

8. Nik… pic.twitter.com/bXlxtDbzrw — The 33rd Team (@The33rdTeamFB) December 10, 2024

Garrett only trails Dallas Cowboys star Micah Parsons in that regard.

The Browns shut down all rumors about potentially trading him at the trade deadline.

They clearly still believe he’s the present and future of this organization.

As much as they could’ve gotten a massive trade package in return for his services, they knew that decision could’ve also set them back years, not to mention all the fan backlash they would’ve faced.

Garrett is still in his physical prime but has been slightly banged up over the past couple of weeks.

They may want to consider resting him with the season already over.

NEXT:

Analyst Questions If Browns Owner Really Cares About Winning