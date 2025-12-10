Browns Nation

© 2025 COLD WIRE MEDIA.

Wednesday, December 10, 2025
Bruce Arians Predicts Coaching Shakeup That Could Hit Browns

Ernesto Cova
By
Leave a Comment
(Photo by Douglas P. DeFelice/Getty Images)

 

The Cleveland Browns could’ve won at least a few more games this season. They’ve had some unlucky breaks, as well as some poor execution down the stretch.

They’ve won just three games this season, and not many head coaches would survive consecutive three-win campaigns. That’s why, given the way things have shaped out in the AFC North, former head coach Bruce Arians believes the division will go through a major shakeup. Talking on the Pat McAfee Show, Arians predicted that all but one of the AFC North head coaches will be fired.

Of course, that includes Kevin Stefanski:

“I think [the AFC North having three new head coaches next year] is no BS. Whoever wins it gets to stay. I think the AFC North is gonna go right to the last game, and at least three guys could be gone. There could be some coaching changes at the end of the season,” Arians said.

As things stand now, only the Pittsburgh Steelers and Baltimore Ravens seem to have a realistic shot at winning the division. They both have longtime coaches and might not consider moving on from them, even if they miss the playoffs.

The Cincinnati Bengals’ decision to keep Zac Taylor around has met with mixed reviews. Injuries and bad luck aside, he may not get the nod again. As for Stefanski, the situation might be a little more complicated.

On the one hand, outsiders have been talking about how he’d get another job somewhere else right away, and he’s a two-time Coach of the Year winner. On the other hand, that take never seems to come from Browns insiders, analysts, or fans. If he’s a great coach who can get another job, so be it. It’s not even about being a good coach at this point.

However, it might still be time to change things in Cleveland.

Browns Nation