Insider Urges Browns To Make Tough Call With Jim Schwartz

When the Cleveland Browns decided to hire Todd Monken as their newest head coach, they also decided not to hire Jim Schwartz. Schwartz and Monken were two of the leading candidates heading into the final days of deliberation, but ultimately, the team went with an offensive-minded hire from outside the organization.

Monken has worked with the Browns in the past, but Schwartz was already working as the team’s defense coordinator. It didn’t take long for Schwartz to speak up about his discontent with the front office’s decision, and there have been reports that have indicated that he wants out of the organization as soon as possible.

There are a few ways the Browns can approach the situation, including letting Schwartz ride off into the sunset, so to speak, which could be the most amicable option. Analyst Jason Lloyd talked about this in a recent segment of the “Ultimate Cleveland Sports Show,” asserting that the Browns should show him respect and let him go.

“I think they should let Jim go. Do the right thing, and don’t hold him. It’s an awkward position that they’re in, you put these guys head-to-head, interview for the job, I think there’s too much of a risk of a power struggle down the road,” Lloyd said.

As Lloyd mentioned, the best thing for all involved parties could be to let Schwartz go and pursue his next opportunity. He was directly competing with Monken for the HC job, and now that he knows he didn’t get it, working for the team is a constant reminder of what could have been.

The Browns’ defense was consistently recognized as one of the league’s best in 2025, having significantly more success than their offense did each week. If Schwartz leaves, they’re bound to take a hit and might initially suffer, but it could be worth it to avoid any additional organizational strife.

The Browns have experienced plenty of internal frustrations over the years, and something like this from inside their coaching staff is the last thing they need. If they’re going to move on from Schwartz, it might be a better idea to make that decision sooner rather than later, getting a head start on replacing him.

