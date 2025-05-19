Insider Delivers Tough News On Nick Chubb, Browns

The Cleveland Browns revamped their running back room in the offseason.

With Kevin Stefanski back in charge of the offense, they will be a run-heavy and play-action-heavy team, and as such, it became painfully evident that they needed to add some fresh legs.

Needless to say, that meant that Nick Chubb was the odd man out.

The writing was already on the wall, and after watching them take Quinshon Judkins and Dylan Sampson in the NFL Draft, the chances of bringing Chubb back looked even slimmer.

Then, Jerome Ford agreeing to take a pay cut only made things more difficult for the team legend.

With that in mind, Mary Kay Cabot of Cleveland.com reported that the Browns would only sign Chubb if one of their players gets hurt, as they don’t want to have him there as the fourth running back:

“As far as Nick Chubb is concerned, the Browns have no plans to sign him anytime soon, but the door is open a crack in the event the Browns have an injury at the position, or decide to bring him in as their fourth running back, which they really don’t want to do. Hopefully someone will offer him the good job he deserves, even if he has to wait for an injury to a starter or backup,” Cabot wrote.

Of course, this makes some sense, as the team respects him too much to have him around and not give him a role.

Unfortunately, that speaks volumes about Chubb’s current state, as the Browns would’ve definitely given him a fair shot if they thought he was healthy enough.

Running backs don’t usually age well, and this is a business first and foremost.

The fans wanted to watch Chubb back on the field, and it would’ve been nice to see him spend his entire career with the Browns.

But as things stand now, it seems like the only way that’s going to happen is either because of an injury or because he continues to go unsigned and is forced to retire.

