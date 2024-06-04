Insider Discloses Reason Behind Extension Delay For Kevin Stefanski And Andrew Berry

Nearly five months have passed since talk of imminent contract extensions for Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski and GM Andrew Berry began circulating.

As the pair enter their final year under contract, the status quo has not changed this entire offseason as every analyst contends extensions are just around the corner.

Now, Browns insider Tony Grossi is providing details about why these extensions have not been finalized.

On “The Daily Grossi” Podcast, the titular host explained the holdup for announcing both extensions is that only one of the two contracts has been finalized, and the Browns are waiting to announce both at the same time.

“The holdup with the other one is that the agent of that person has a lot of players around the league that he’s doing new contracts for, and he just hasn’t prioritized his coach or GM client,” Grossi said.

Grossi added that nothing had changed over that period and both men’s futures remain secure.

The insider added that the contracts will run parallel for Stefanski and Berry.

Grossi noted that the Haslams – the managing and principal partners of Cleveland’s ownership group – have not demurred on the extensions.

The insider insisted that nothing out of the ordinary was occurring with the delayed extension announcement.

Since pairing up in 2020, the Browns are 37-30 under Berry and Stefanski’s guidance, going to the playoffs twice and winning one playoff game.

The four-year record is the best stretch for the Browns since the franchise restarted in 1999.

