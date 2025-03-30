Insider Gives Big Update On Nick Chubb In Free Agency

The Cleveland Browns and Nick Chubb have been one of the best partnerships in the league for years now.

That partnership seemed destined to come to an end this offseason.

The team made it loud and clear that they would allow him to test the free agency waters and find a new home.

However, it’s been quite a while since the free-agency period started, and we still haven’t heard any news from Chubb.

With that in mind, Mary Kay Cabot of Cleveland.com reported that the Browns will most likely consider bringing him back:

“To my knowledge, Chubb hasn’t taken any visits and I’m not sure if he’s talked to any teams. But since no one has made him an offer yet — sometimes that happens after back gets hurt — the Browns will probably strongly considering signing him in the near future. They’ll probably also draft a back, but that won’t preclude them from bringing Chubb back home,” Cabot said.

Of course, the team will also likely pursue a younger player in the NFL Draft.

This class is absolutely stacked at running back, so even if Chubb returns to his former level, which seems unlikely at this point, they still need to take someone for the future.

Chubb is a fan favorite and a pillar of the community, and he’s earned the right to walk away on his own terms and get another shot with the organization.

Granted, money is scarce, so the team also did the right thing by allowing him to test out his options before figuring out whether to bring him back or not.

But since there’s not been much interest in his services, they could maybe give him a low-money, short-term ‘prove it’ kind of deal and allow him to make his money off incentives.

Hopefully, that will be the case, and he’ll get to finish his career where it all started.

