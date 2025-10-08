Quinshon Judkins Quietly Building A Historic Rookie Campaign

For most of the pre-NFL Draft process, fans debated whether TreVeyon Henderson was better than Quinshon Judkins.

Some people even questioned the Browns’ decision to take Judkins over his fellow Ohio State running back.

Fast forward to today, and while it’s still pretty early in their careers, the early results are showing that the Browns made the right decision.

Judkins has been the best rookie running back in the league this season, and it hasn’t been that close.

To put it in context, PFF shared an interesting stat that shows just how dominant he’s been.

In his last three weeks alone, Judkins has logged 281 total yards and a couple of touchdowns, and that’s considering that he didn’t even score in Week 5.

Quinshon Judkins the last 3 weeks: 🔸281 Total Yards

🔸 2 Touchdowns pic.twitter.com/lKLCfSbGTa — PFF Fantasy (@PFF_Fantasy) October 5, 2025

Judkins didn’t need a lot of time to wreak havoc out of the backfield.

He missed most of training camp, the entire preseason, and Week 1, and he was barely involved in Week 2.

The Browns desperately needed someone to step up and fill the void left by Nick Chubb, and they clearly found their guy.

While he may not have the breakaway speed prime Chubb had, he has the physicality, the patience, and the vision to find huge running gaps in all levels of the defense.

The Browns will continue to go with a rookie quarterback, and establishing a strong run game will be crucial.

Also, when you have such a special talent at the position, all you can do is feed him and let him develop and prove what he can do.

NEXT:

Bruce Arians Questions Kevin Stefanski's Job Security