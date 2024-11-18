Browns Nation

Login
Signup

© 2024 COLD WIRE MEDIA. THE COLD WIRE IS A REGISTERED TRADEMARK OF COLD WIRE MEDIA. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. USE OF THIS SITE CONSTITUTES ACCEPTANCE OF OUR TERMS OF USE AND PRIVACY POLICY

© 2024 COLD WIRE MEDIA. THE COLD WIRE IS A REGISTERED TRADEMARK OF COLD WIRE MEDIA. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. USE OF THIS SITE CONSTITUTES ACCEPTANCE OF OUR TERMS OF USE AND PRIVACY POLICY

Monday, November 18, 2024
You are here: Home / Daily News / Insider Has A Strong Belief About Mike Vrabel’s Interest In Browns Job

Insider Has A Strong Belief About Mike Vrabel’s Interest In Browns Job

By
Leave a Comment
Follow Browns Nation on Google News Follow Us

KANSAS CITY, MISSOURI - NOVEMBER 06: Tennessee Titans head coach Mike Vrabel talks to the media prior to the game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Arrowhead Stadium on November 06, 2022 in Kansas City, Missouri.
(Photo by Jason Hanna/Getty Images)

 

The Cleveland Browns are now 2-8 after Sunday’s loss to the New Orleans Saints.

For Cleveland, the team is now on the cusp of its third losing season in the past five years under head coach Kevin Stefanski.

It could also be his last with the team as most analysts believe Stefanski’s job is on the line after their Thursday contest against the Pittsburgh Steelers.

On “The Really Big Show” Monday, Browns insider Tony Grossi believes the team is preparing their potential next head coach for his role.

After watching footage of the Cleveland consultant wearing a headset on Sunday, Grossi believes the team is closing in on naming Vrabel its interim head coach soon (via X).

“I imagine (Vrabel) has let them know one way or the other, and if he’s on the sideline wearing a headset in a must-win game for the head coach, I can only conclude that he must be agreeable to it,” Grossi said.

Vrabel’s decision to wear a headset was a sign to Grossi that the former head coach has had a change of heart about his potential role moving forward.

As Grossi noted, Vrabel originally said at the team’s preseason training camp that the coach would have no involvement on game days, a role that has now changed.

The Browns are in must-win situations throughout the remainder of the schedule, and Sunday’s loss against the Saints only narrows its fading chances of making a repeat trip to the playoffs this season.

NEXT:  Analyst Is Worried About The Future Of 1 Star With Browns
    Get ALL the latest Browns Nation news straight to your inbox! Subscribe to the Browns Nation newsletter here!    
Earnest Horn
Read Full Bio
Browns Nation Staff
Earnest Horn
Contributor at Browns Nation
Ernie Horn is an award-winning writer, covering multiple sports at every level for over a quarter-century.

Browns Nation