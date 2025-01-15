Insider Has A Strong Belief About Why Browns Hired Tommy Rees

Just when most people thought the Cleveland Browns would go with Klint Kubiak as their next offensive coordinator, they pivoted.

Instead, they dialed back to the first candidate they interviewed for the position.

Tight ends coach Tommy Rees will now be the OC.

When asked about that, NFL insider Albert Breer shut down the notion of Rees always being the frontrunner.

Talking on 92.3 The Fan, Breer explained that eventually, the team decided it was better to pursue stability and hire internally rather than hire someone else from the outside.

Of course, stability is good when you’re doing things well, so perhaps keeping things the way they were from last season wasn’t the best decision.

Then again, all reports stated that the organization was quite satisfied with Rees’ work.

Rees doesn’t have play-calling experience at the NFL level, but he did call plays at Notre Dame and Alabama.

Even so, most reports state that Kevin Stefanski will return to his play-calling duties after handing them over for the first time this season after five years in charge of the team.

The Browns will likely return to playing a lot of play-action and favor the running game.

That means they will have to bolster their offensive line and add another workhorse running back as well.

The team will also likely prioritize getting at least two quarterbacks to compete for the starting job.

Rees will have his work cut out for him, but the bar is not high right now.

