Browns Nation

Login
Signup

© 2024 COLD WIRE MEDIA. THE COLD WIRE IS A REGISTERED TRADEMARK OF COLD WIRE MEDIA. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. USE OF THIS SITE CONSTITUTES ACCEPTANCE OF OUR TERMS OF USE AND PRIVACY POLICY

© 2024 COLD WIRE MEDIA. THE COLD WIRE IS A REGISTERED TRADEMARK OF COLD WIRE MEDIA. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. USE OF THIS SITE CONSTITUTES ACCEPTANCE OF OUR TERMS OF USE AND PRIVACY POLICY

Wednesday, January 15, 2025
You are here: Home / Daily News / Insider Has A Strong Belief About Why Browns Hired Tommy Rees

Insider Has A Strong Belief About Why Browns Hired Tommy Rees

Ernesto Cova
By
Leave a Comment
Follow Browns Nation on Google News Follow Us

Insider Has A Strong Belief About Why Browns Hired Tommy Rees
(Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images)

 

Just when most people thought the Cleveland Browns would go with Klint Kubiak as their next offensive coordinator, they pivoted.

Instead, they dialed back to the first candidate they interviewed for the position.

Tight ends coach Tommy Rees will now be the OC.

When asked about that, NFL insider Albert Breer shut down the notion of Rees always being the frontrunner.

Talking on 92.3 The Fan, Breer explained that eventually, the team decided it was better to pursue stability and hire internally rather than hire someone else from the outside.

Of course, stability is good when you’re doing things well, so perhaps keeping things the way they were from last season wasn’t the best decision.

Then again, all reports stated that the organization was quite satisfied with Rees’ work.

Rees doesn’t have play-calling experience at the NFL level, but he did call plays at Notre Dame and Alabama.

Even so, most reports state that Kevin Stefanski will return to his play-calling duties after handing them over for the first time this season after five years in charge of the team.

The Browns will likely return to playing a lot of play-action and favor the running game.

That means they will have to bolster their offensive line and add another workhorse running back as well.

The team will also likely prioritize getting at least two quarterbacks to compete for the starting job.

Rees will have his work cut out for him, but the bar is not high right now.

NEXT:  Insider Says AFC Team Was Eyeing Tommy Rees
    Get ALL the latest Browns Nation news straight to your inbox! Subscribe to the Browns Nation newsletter here!    
Ernesto Cova
Read Full Bio
Browns Nation Staff
Ernesto Cova
Contributor at Browns Nation
Ernesto Cova is a sportswriter and sports psychologist specializing in the NBA, NFL, and MLB.

Browns Nation