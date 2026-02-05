Insider Has Sobering Take On Browns’ 2026 Outlook

The Cleveland Browns finished the 2025 NFL season with a record of 5-12, which was an increase from their 3-14 campaign the prior year. They played better than a 5-12 team at some points, as there were a few close contests that didn’t go their way.

Having an elite defense helped their cause, but their offensive struggles held them back from unlocking their true potential and becoming a playoff-caliber team. The offense should look considerably different in 2026, which could have some ups and downs along the way. Analyst Zac Jackson talked about this in a recent segment of the “Ultimate Cleveland Show,” indicating that the Browns might not be that much more improved in 2026, despite all of their changes.

“Without significant improvement, five or six (wins) is the ceiling for this Browns team,” Jackson said.

As Jackson mentioned, and was backed up by his colleagues on the show, there’s not a lot of hope that the Browns are going to be considerably better in 2026, even with Todd Monken running things. They still have to face off against their AFC North counterparts a total of six times per season, which is a challenge in and of itself.

Because of their poor record, the Browns have a relatively light schedule outside of the AFC North, so that isn’t a major reason for concern. The biggest problem lies with their offensive changes and potentially having a new quarterback running the show. Plus, there’s still a chance that Jim Schwartz leaves, which would force the Browns to find a new DC.

Five or six wins could be their realistic ceiling for 2026, at least with the current expectations in mind, but Monken’s offensive prowess could surprise even the most pessimistic fans. He helped maintain Lamar Jackson’s standing as one of the best quarterbacks in football while on the Ravens’ staff, and Jackson won MVP during their time together. Head coaches in recent history have come in and made sweeping changes and succeeded immediately, so it’s not off the table for Monken and the Browns.

