Insider Has Strong Belief About The Futures Of Kevin Stefanski, Andrew Berry

The Cleveland Browns started off this season with six losses in seven games and a season-ending Achilles tear for quarterback Deshaun Watson, and as one would expect, it led to lots of doom and gloom predictions.

Some fans have been pointing the finger at head coach Kevin Stefanski, as well as at executive Andrew Berry, for the team’s poor play.

But veteran NFL analyst Albert Breer sounds confident that neither Stefanski nor Berry will be going anywhere any time soon, per 92.3 The Fan.

“I don’t have any reason to believe either of those guys are in trouble. Jimmy Haslam and the ownership group really have wanted the model that they have right now for a long time,” Breer said.

Stefanski has been the Browns’ head coach for five seasons now, and he guided them to the playoffs twice in his first four seasons, including last season, even after Watson and star running back Nick Chubb suffered season-ending injuries.

Before the Browns had hired him for the 2020 season, they had made the postseason just once ever since their inception in the 1999 campaign.

Berry likely deserves some blame for trading six draft picks, including three first-rounders, for Watson, even though Watson was dealing with numerous sexual misconduct allegations, but Breer noted that the rest of the roster he has built looks solid.

Cleveland may have salvaged their season, at least momentarily, by defeating the formerly red-hot Baltimore Ravens on Sunday behind the brilliant play of Jameis Winston, Watson’s replacement under center.

This season’s trade deadline is Tuesday, Nov. 5, and Breer said the fact that owner Jimmy Haslam is letting Berry handle potential trade negotiations is an implicit vote of confidence.

The Browns are 2-6 on the season, and they will host the 4-3 Los Angeles Chargers this Sunday.

