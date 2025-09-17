Insider Highlights Big Concern About Dawand Jones

The Cleveland Browns entered this season with several concerns on offense.

A lot was said of their quarterback situation, and rightfully so.

There were questions about the wide receiver depth behind Jerry Jeudy.

In addition, Dawand Jones’ situation on the offensive line was a big talking point.

The third-year pro looked good enough to be the starting left tackle, and he dropped some weight in the offseason.

Nevertheless, after watching him sustain two season-ending injuries in as many years, and given the questions about his conditioning, Dan Labbe of Cleveland.com still has some doubts.

“The biggest question mark. Whether you see this season as a rebuild, a reset or a hybrid — whatever you call it — one thing the Browns need to accomplish is determining whether Dawand Jones is their long-term left tackle. All that draft capital will give the Browns an opportunity to address the position this offseason, if they need to, but the next 15 weeks are about getting an answer about their former fourth-round pick. Jones has yet to finish a season, and on Sunday he took multiple series off while dealing with the heat,” Labbe wrote.

At 6-foot-8, 374 pounds, Jones has the physical tools to be a force, and he’s shown flashes of strong play protecting the quarterback’s blindside.

However, availability is the best of abilities, and given the importance of the position, the Browns cannot afford to simply hope he’ll stay healthy.

He has to prove that he can be out there for a full season, and that also means not talking plays off and playing hard on every snap.

The Browns’ offensive line hasn’t been as good this season as it was in the past.

It’s taken a step forward from last year’s surprising decline, but it’s still not where it used to be.

Their offensive linemen can be seen as aging and somewhat brittle, and the Browns could invest heavily in that unit with free agents and in the 2026 NFL Draft, where they have two first-round picks.

Jones’ play this season will have a big influence on those plans.

