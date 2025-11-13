NFL Insider Reveals What He’s Hearing About Browns’ QB Plans

The Cleveland Browns entered the season with a desperate need at quarterback. It’s been nine games, and that situation hasn’t changed.

If anything, the past five games have made it clear that rookie Dillon Gabriel might not be the answer. If anything, the third-round pick from the 2025 NFL Draft has confirmed what most scouts and fans thought about him during his long collegiate career.

Yet, as poorly as the rookie has performed, it doesn’t sound like he’s in any danger of losing his starting spot. NFL insider Jeremy Fowler recently revealed what he’s hearing about the Browns’ QB plans.

“Coming out of the Week 9 bye, the Browns’ plan was to give Dillon Gabriel a fairly long runway of games to evaluate what they have in him. But as we see with young quarterbacks and teams in transition all the time, those plans can change. The public pressure in Cleveland is mounting. But I simply haven’t sensed that the Browns have been eager to turn to Shedeur Sanders,” Fowler wrote.

Browns Staying Patient with Rookie QB Dillon Gabriel

Granted, many of Sanders’ fans seem to have an unrealistic perception of his skills. But even though he’s highly unlikely to be the franchise’s savior and turn things around overnight, not giving him a chance feels like a disservice at this point.

Browns fans would appreciate some answers or clarity. If head coach Kevin Stefanski were to come out and say that they don’t want to ruin Sanders by throwing him into the fire too early because he’s the future of the team, people would most likely feel comfortable with that approach.

Instead, non-answers are only more frustrating. It’s hard to believe Sanders can do much worse than Gabriel has.

Anything can change in the blink of an eye in this league. But after preaching patience, and with the way the Browns have dealt with their rookie quarterbacks, it seems like it will be Gabriel’s job for a little longer.

