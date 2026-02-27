Insider Links Browns To Multiple Veteran Receivers

The Cleveland Browns have a lot of decisions to make heading into the 2026 NFL season. New head coach Todd Monken has plenty on his plate over the next several months, and rounding out this roster has to be top of mind for him.

While the Browns have plenty to work on, one positional group that most fans and analysts have pointed to is their wide receiver room. Jerry Jeudy was excellent in 2025 despite the team’s shaky quarterback play, but no other receiver has established themself as a clear-cut No. 2, and certainly nobody is the 1B to Jeudy’s 1A.

With that in mind, there are a couple of approaches the Browns could take when considering this position. They could take a receiver early in the draft, given their two first-rounders, or they could target a veteran.

Analyst Zac Jackson seems to be in the second camp, according to his comments on 92.3’s The Fan, calling out some options for the Browns to consider.

“I do think the Browns are in on a veteran receiver of some sort…I certainly think D.J. Moore is interesting. I can’t believe (Olave) is one percent realistic. I think the Browns should ask about Brian Thomas Jr,” Jackson said.

"I do think the Browns are in on a veteran receiver of some sort…I certainly think D.J. Moore is interesting. I can't believe (Olave) is one percent realistic. I think the Browns should ask about Brian Thomas Jr." 🚨 @AkronJackson w/ @NickWilsonSays & @JPeterlin on the #Browns… pic.twitter.com/gVU63hxyOc — 92.3 The Fan (@923TheFan) February 26, 2026

D.J. Moore, as he noted, could be someone of interest for the Browns, as there have been plenty of rumors about him being on his way out of the Chicago Bears. Jackson quickly brushed off the notion of Chris Olave, but was intrigued by the prospect of adding Brian Thomas Jr.

Thomas, of course, had a stellar rookie season with the Jacksonville Jaguars in 2024, and it seemed like he and Trevor Lawrence were going to be one of the best QB-WR duos in the league for a long time. He didn’t look close to that amazing player in his second year, and many believe he could be unhappy with his situation in the Sunshine State.

If that is the case, and the Browns need to give up draft capital or a piece or two of their roster to get him on their team, it would be tough to pass up on a player with that kind of ceiling.

NEXT:

NFL Analyst Points To Key Reason Todd Monken Will Succeed