Insider Links Veteran QB To Browns This Offseason

The Cleveland Browns clearly need a quarterback.

Their chances of getting a competent one in the offseason were quite slim.

Nevertheless, the Atlanta Falcons’ decision to move on from Kirk Cousins has changed everything.

According to ESPN insider Field Yates, Cousins’ obvious ties to Kevin Stefanski from their days with the Minnesota Vikings make him a strong candidate to play for the Browns next season.

“Teams who are short on cap/resources are legitimate candidates. One team with QB uncertainty and an obvious connection given Kevin Stefanski’s time in Minnesota: the Browns,” Yates said.

Because Kirk Cousins’ deal with the Falcons included a base salary guarantee of $27.5M for 2025, he’s likely to be signed this offseason at a bargain amount for next year. His new team could offer Cousins essentially a minimum salary, because his $27.5M from Atlanta is subject… — Field Yates (@FieldYates) December 21, 2024

That’s also because the Falcons would essentially be paying for the bulk of his salary next season.

That allows Cousins to sign with any team at a bargain deal, just like Russell Wilson did with the Pittsburgh Steelers this season after the Denver Broncos released him.

Cousins is by no means a superstar, but he would be a massive upgrade for this team’s unimpressive quarterback room.

He looked great under Kevin Stefanski’s tutelage, and he will most likely be looking to prove that he’s still got it, just like Wilson did.

The Browns don’t have a lot of available money, and Deshaun Watson’s terrible contract makes it almost impossible to part ways with him without incurring steep financial penalties.

Thats’ why getting a proven veteran at a discount is just what this team needs.

Granted, Cousins would most likely be a one-year solution for the team, as he could demand a steep pay raise after one year.

But if this team made the playoffs last season with Joe Flacco at the helm, one can only expect them to be fairly more competitive with Cousins.

NEXT:

Analyst Urges Browns Star To Leave This Offseason