Insider Makes Bold Prediction About Myles Garrett Against Bills

There isn’t much to get excited about for Cleveland Browns fans these days, as the team is 3-11 and looking at the possibility of winning just three games for the second consecutive season. In the meantime, the Browns have a battle with the Buffalo Bills in Week 16 and will look to briefly turn things around and build a little momentum for the stretch run.

The most exciting subplot of this Browns season has been the performance of Myles Garrett, who enters Sunday just one sack shy of T.J. Watt and Michael Strahan’s single-season record of 22.5. Bills quarterback Josh Allen is on pace to be sacked more than he has in any year of his career, but one insider recently had a bold prediction about Garrett, Allen, and this upcoming game.

ESPN put together a preview of each game in Week 16, and Seth Walder had a bold prediction about the game.

He believes Garrett won’t get to Allen at all.

“Bold prediction: Garrett won’t record a sack against Allen. I think Garrett will have to wait another week to break the record. Bills left tackle Dion Dawkins currently ranks second in pass block win rate at 95.3%,”. Seth Walder wrote.

Dawkins certainly presents a tough matchup for Garrett, so it will be interesting to see if defensive coordinator Jim Schwartz gets creative in moving Garrett around the line to have him attack Allen from different angles and avoid going one-on-one with Dawkins too often. The star left tackle was working through an illness this week and missed practice on Thursday, but it sounds like he is all good to go for this matchup with Garrett.

Garrett is on an otherworldly pace and has 17.5 sacks over his last eight games, which includes at least one sack in each contest.

He hasn’t had a game without a sack since Week 6, so we’ll see if he can prove Walder wrong on Sunday against Buffalo.

