Ogbo Okoronkwo Sets Goal For 2024 Season

For the fourth time in his NFL career, Cleveland Browns defensive end Ogbonnia Okoronkwo suffered an injury that kept the seventh-year veteran from playing part of the season for his team.

In 2023, that wound was a pectoral injury that he suffered in a 31-27 victory over the Jaguars in December.

NFL analyst Aaron Wilson shared on Twitter an update from the defensive end over the weekend as Okoronkwo noted that he was healthy heading into the football season.

Okoronkwo has already set his goals for his return to football according to the video Wilson shared on Twitter.

“I’ll speak it into existence: I’m going for double-digit sacks this year,” Okoronkwo said.

#Browns defensive end Ogbo Okoronkwo @DICKS #NFL panel on mental health awareness said he has made full recovery from pectoral injury he dealt with last season and has set a goal of double digit sacks for 2024. @AliefTaylor_FB grad emphasized he feels great @KPRC2 pic.twitter.com/cpWXFrnvWY — Aaron Wilson (@AaronWilson_NFL) May 18, 2024

Okoronkwo – who is with his third team in seven years – is expected to be a part of a defensive line that PFF named the best positional group among the 32 NFL teams.

In 2023, Okoronkwo played 14 games and recorded 31 tackles and 4.5 sacks for the Browns.

After his injury against Jacksonville, Okoronkwo returned for the final two games of the year, including the 45-14 playoff defeat in Houston.

In 64 games, Okoronkwo has recorded 109 tackles and 14 sacks.

Okoronkwo won the Super Bowl in early 2021 with the Los Angeles Rams before signing a one-year contract with Houston in 2022 as a free agent.

The 6-foot-2 defensive end signed a three-year, $19 million pact with Cleveland in 2023.

Wilson spoke with Okoronkwo at length and noted that the defensive end “emphasized he feels great” heading into the 2024 season.

Okoronkwo was in Houston over the weekend at Dick’s NFL panel on mental health awareness.

NEXT:

Former Browns WR Set To Work Out For Falcons