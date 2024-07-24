Insider Names 4 Browns Players Who Could Be On Preseason Injury List

Throughout the offseason, talk about player injuries for the Cleveland Browns was relegated to generalities unless players volunteered more information, a common practice as the team was not required to disclose the extent of injuries and the potential length of the player’s recovery.

Now that the preseason has officially begun for the Browns, fans and analysts will learn more about each player’s specific issue.

On “The Daily Grossi” Podcast, insider Tony Grossi revealed four players he believed could start the training camp activities on the physically unable to perform (PUP) list for the Browns.

“I really expect Nick Chubb to be on that list, and there may be others; guys who didn’t practice the entire offseason, OTA, and minicamp: Jedrick Wills, Jack Conklin, Nyheim Hines,” Grossi said.

The insider clarified that players who are on the PUP list have not been cleared to practice by the medical staff.

Once the player is cleared, Grossi said the players would be removed from the list and cleared for practice.

Grossi noted that those players count against the Browns’ 90-man roster limit, and a new distinction is required should the players remain on the PUP list throughout the entire preseason.

The insider added that the PUP list is not “a death sentence,” and players – such as the four he listed in his podcast – can be elevated once they have been cleared for practice.

While Grossi expected the injured list to be updated on Tuesday evening, the Browns have not yet disclosed their injured players.

NEXT:

Charley Hughlett Shares His Thoughts On Deshaun Watson