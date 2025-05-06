Insider Names 4 Positions Browns Must Address

The Cleveland Browns did a solid job in the 2025 NFL Draft, at least for the most part.

People are still gathering their thoughts about the QB conundrum and why they took Dillon Gabriel and then Shedeur Sanders.

Then again, they may have acquired at least four starters.

Now, with rookie minicamps almost underway, they need to focus on filling the holes in their roster.

With that in mind, team insider Tony Grossi revealed that the Browns would most likely address their needs for another offensive tackle, wide receiver, kicker, and free safety.

“After the draft comes another phase of veteran free agency. GMs turn their attention back to unsigned veteran players still looking for new teams. Usually after they hold their rookie minicamps – most of which are this weekend — teams review their 90-player rosters and seek to plug any remaining perceived holes or add players on the cheap,” Grossi wrote. “The Browns have added one or more veterans in the month of May in each of Andrew Berry’s five seasons as GM. So we definitely can expect Berry to dip into Phase 3 of free agency this month.”

The Browns bolstered their offense in the draft by adding two potential starting running backs (Quinshon Judkins and Dylan Sampson).

They also added a record-breaking, pass-catching tight end in Harold Fannin Jr., a homegrown talent who could make an immediate impact.

Other than that, they didn’t do much to help their struggling offense, so Grossi has a valid point here.

The offensive line is aging and underperformed last season, and while there might not be many starting-caliber OTs at this point in the offseason, they could certainly use more depth there to protect whoever ends up getting the nod at quarterback.

Dustin Hopkins struggled mightily last season, and the Browns can’t afford to leave more points off the board again.

As for the wide receiver corps, they seem to have high hopes for Cedric Tillman ahead of his third season, but they need someone else to ease the burden off of Jerry Jeudy’s shoulders.

