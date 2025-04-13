Browns Nation

Sunday, April 13, 2025
Joe Thomas Reveals His Choice For Browns’ No. 2 Pick

Jimmy Swartz
By
Leave a Comment
(Photo by Cindy Ord/Getty Images for SiriusXM )

 

The Cleveland Browns need to get things right in the draft this year.

With limited cap space and an aging roster, they especially can’t afford to miss on their high draft choices.

They need high-impact players that can immediately help get the team headed in the right direction.

If you were to ask Joe Thomas, he knows just the right player that fits the bill.

Talking on 92.3 The Fan, Thomas raved about Travis Hunter and believes he would be the best choice for the team with the No.2 pick.

“I really like Travis Hunter. A guy like that who just eats, sleeps and breathes football. That would be a tremendous asset for us.  I would really to see Travis Hunter if we’re not able to select a quarterback that we love,” Thomas said.

Thomas said that it’s important for the Browns to strengthen their skills positions for whoever the starting QB will be this season.

While Jerry Jeudy emerged as a top option for the team last season, adding a player like Hunter would no doubt give the Browns another strong vertical threat for an offense that struggled to score points.

While the Browns will likely have a quarterback competition for the starting job next season, they can put their starter in the best position to succeed by adding talent to their offensive core.

Jimmy Swartz
Jimmy Swartz
Owner and Founder of BrownsNation.com.

Browns Nation