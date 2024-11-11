Browns Nation

Monday, November 11, 2024
Insider Names Big Question Surrounding Mike Vrabel, Browns

BEREA, OHIO - AUGUST 14: Coaching and personnel consultant Mike Vrabel of the Cleveland Browns watches a drill during a joint training camp practice with the Minnesota Vikings at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on August 14, 2024 in Berea, Ohio.
(Photo by Nick Cammett/Getty Images)

 

With the way the Cleveland Browns have fared this season, someone will have to pay.

Kevin Stefanski’s job doesn’t seem to be in jeopardy, but Ken Dorsey and several offensive staff members might not feel the same way.

Stefanski just won Coach of the Year last season, and his future with the organization seems safe.

Then again, we’ve also seen surprising moves take place in the National Football League over and over.

It’s never about what you did in the past as much as it is about what is going on in the present, and the chance of Stefanski either getting fired or walking away, although small, still exists.

For months, fans have speculated about Mike Vrabel’s presence and whether he could be a feasible candidate for the head coaching position.

When asked about that, team insider Tony Grossi claimed that Vrabel, who is from Ohio, has been there long enough and gotten to know everyone in the building to know whether he wants to coach there or not (via ESPN Cleveland).

He didn’t necessarily state that Vrabel would, in fact, be the next head coach, but he didn’t rule it out, either.

Also, he claimed that Vrabel hasn’t stepped on anybody’s toes since he arrived there in the offseason, and he’s done exactly what he’s been asked to do.

Truth be told, replacing a coach like Kevin Stefanski would be a tough ordeal.

Still, one of the few candidates who could actually be as good as him — if not better — would definitely be Mike Vrabel.

Ernesto Cova
Ernesto Cova
Ernesto Cova is a sportswriter and sports psychologist specializing in the NBA, NFL, and MLB.

Browns Nation