Insider Names Biggest Question With Diontae Johnson

Diontae Johnson’s tumultuous 2024 campaign painted him as a player carrying significant baggage around the league.

The wide receiver’s rocky season created lasting questions about his commitment and professionalism that followed him through free agency.

Johnson finally found a landing spot with the Cleveland Browns, but the path there revealed how much his stock had fallen.

Most teams avoided the talented receiver despite his proven ability to produce at the NFL level.

NFL insider Albert Breer recently addressed the situation after Day 2 of mandatory minicamp, highlighting the core concerns that continue to shadow Johnson.

“I think at this point, Diontae Johnson is what he is. I think he said he had one rough year, right? I would I would probably counter that. I don’t think it’s in just one year where he was a problem. But, I think they are buying low on a guy who has some talent. And obviously, at one point he was super promising, there’s not question he can play. It’s always been, does he have his head screwed on straight? That’s why he’s bounced around the last couple of years,” Breer said.

"He said he had one rough year…I would probably counter that. There's no question he can play. It's always been 'does he have his head screwed on straight'" 📞 @AlbertBreer w/ @JPeterlin and @RealDCunningham on #Browns WR Diontae Johnson 🏈 🔊 Listen: https://t.co/fYKeUn7puj pic.twitter.com/ysV41pKnof — 92.3 The Fan (@923TheFan) June 11, 2025

The former Pro Bowler’s decline began during his final season in Pittsburgh. A notable incident against the Browns showed Johnson appearing to give minimal effort while attempting to recover a fumble.

Combined with his ongoing drop issues, the Pittsburgh Steelers decided to move on from their once-promising receiver.

The Carolina Panthers acquired Johnson in a trade, but his 2024 season became a cautionary tale.

He bounced between three different organizations during the year. The Baltimore Ravens traded for him at the deadline, only to suspend him in December after he refused to enter a game.

Following his release, Johnson spent time with the Houston Texans before being waived again.

Cleveland finally offered Johnson a fresh start on May 5, giving him another opportunity to prove his worth.

