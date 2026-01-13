Insider Predicts Where Kevin Stefanski Will Land

Kevin Stefanski may be out in Cleveland, but he is clearly not out of demand.

Just days after being fired by the Cleveland Browns, the former head coach is already being discussed as a serious candidate for multiple openings around the league. And while nothing is close to finalized, one team keeps coming up in early predictions.

Appearing on 92.3 The Fan, NFL insider Albert Breer was asked where he believes Stefanski could land next. His answer pointed to Tennessee, with Atlanta not far behind.

“With great trepidation, I’m saying Tennessee,” Breer said. “I think it’s pretty wide open, but I do think that there’s a little bit of a fit there. Tennessee makes a lot of sense to me, but Atlanta does, too.”

To be clear, this was not a report of an offer or even formal talks. It was simply Breer reading the landscape and identifying what looks like the cleanest fit if Stefanski does get another opportunity.

Still, the fact that his name is being floated this quickly says a lot.

Stefanski coached the Browns for six seasons, finishing with a 45-56 record and two playoff appearances. His tenure will always be tied to the 2020 playoff win in Pittsburgh, but it was also defined by constant quarterback turnover, offensive inconsistency, and a roster that never quite aligned with the system he wanted to run.

Now he is in reset mode.

Tennessee stands out for practical reasons. The Titans are expected to reshape their offense, possibly move on from veteran contracts, and lean into a younger core. That kind of transition often favors a coach like Stefanski, who prefers structure, timing, and a run-based foundation to set up play action.

Atlanta also remains interesting. The Falcons have invested heavily in skill position players but have struggled to stabilize the quarterback spot.

If he finds success quickly, some fans will wonder what could have been. If he struggles again, the decision to move on will feel even more justified.

For now, all that is clear is this. Stefanski is not fading into the background. He is still on the league’s radar. And his next job, whenever it comes, will be watched closely in Cleveland.

