Tuesday, November 26, 2024
Insider Notes Interesting Stat About Jerry Jeudy, Jameis Winston

Insider Notes Interesting Stat About Jerry Jeudy, Jameis Winston

NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA - NOVEMBER 17: Jerry Jeudy #3 of the Cleveland Browns looks on during the game against the New Orleans Saints at Caesars Superdome on November 17, 2024 in New Orleans, Louisiana.
(Photo by Chris Graythen/Getty Images)

 

The Cleveland Browns needed a young and talented wide receiver.

They got on the phone with the Denver Broncos brass, knowing that Jerry Jeudy was up for grabs and that they needed to shed some salary.

Jeudy got a big contract as soon as he arrived in Berea, and while the early returns didn’t justify the hefty payday, he’s turned the corner over the last month.

Clearly, improved quarterback play has also led to improved play from the former first-round draft selection.

As pointed out by Zac Jackson of The Athletic, Jeudy has become Jameis Winston’s go-to guy, totaling at least 70 receiving yards in each of Winston’s starts and finally looking like the player the Browns hoped he’d be:

“Over the last three games, almost 24 percent of Winston’s throws have targeted Jeudy. Jeudy has posted at least 70 receiving yards in all four of Jameis Winston’s starts,” Jackson said.

Jeudy has all the talent in the world.

He’s already made some acrobatic, big-time catches in crucial moments for the Browns.

He’s stepping up as the team’s primary pass-catcher after Amari Cooper was traded to the Buffalo Bills, and he might end up having one of the best value contracts in the league if he keeps this up.

Jeudy was never able to develop rapport with Deshaun Watson.

But, to be fair, no Browns receiver did.

Watson repeatedly set the team back, and the team’s decision not to bench him ended up costing them the season.

Fortunately, not everything seems to be lost, and Jeudy will have the remainder of the season to keep driving his numbers and confidence up ahead of the upcoming season.

Browns Nation