Shedeur Sanders Shines On Day 5 Of Training Camp

Day 5 of Cleveland Browns training camp brought the team’s first fully padded practice session.

The quarterback competition took another turn as Kenny Pickett remained sidelined with a hamstring injury, opening more opportunities for the other signal callers to make their mark.

Rookie Shedeur Sanders seized the moment with his most impressive showing yet.

The fifth-round pick from Colorado completed all nine of his pass attempts while finding the end zone twice during team drills.

According to ESPN Cleveland’s QB Tracker, Sanders posted a perfect day through the air.

Day 5 of Browns training camp is a wrap. Here’s how all 3 QBs performed in team drills today. Today was the first day in pads. pic.twitter.com/renmA8AdvU — ESPN Cleveland (@ESPNCleveland) July 28, 2025

Veteran Joe Flacco handled the majority of first-team repetitions in Pickett’s absence, finishing 6-for-9 in passing attempts.

Rookie Dillon Gabriel also saw action with the second and third units, completing 8 of his 12 throws.

Sanders has shown remarkable development since arriving in Berea.

The young quarterback has been staying after practice for additional repetitions, drawing consistent praise from head coach Kevin Stefanski for his work ethic and dedication to improvement.

Initially viewed as a developmental project when drafted in the fifth round, Sanders has begun changing that perception through recent performances.

Over the past two practices, he has completed 17 of 20 passes with five touchdowns, numbers that are becoming difficult for coaches to ignore.

The Browns made adjustments to their practice structure following Pickett’s injury.

Flacco took over most first-team snaps while Gabriel and Sanders rotated through the lower units.

Kevin Stefanski confirmed that the team would move away from the “Two Spot” drill format that had been used early in camp, allowing for more traditional evaluation methods as the quarterback battle intensifies heading into exhibition games.

