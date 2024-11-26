Rodney McLeod Has Honest Admission About Jameis Winston

The Cleveland Browns needed a leader.

They didn’t seem to get that from Deshaun Watson, but Jameis Winston has embraced that role from the very second he arrived in Berea.

While a polarizing player, Winston has garnered a strong following because of his charisma and viral pre-game speeches.

Apparently, he’s even more intense behind the scenes.

Browns veteran Rodney McLeod recently praised him for all the hard work he puts in behind closed doors.

Talking to Ken Carman and Anthony Lima on 92.3 The Fan, the veteran gushed about Winston’s work ethic and leadership.

He also jokingly revealed that he disappears on Thursdays at the same hour to get a “glorious nap” in a hideaway spot.

Winston has been through a lot in his career.

He went from being the No. 1 pick and expected to be the next big thing in the league to becoming a backup, yet he’s never wavered in his approach to the game.

He shows up with a positive attitude and a determination to help the team in any capacity, even when he knows he’s not likely to play.

That has been a breath of fresh air for an organization that has received so much negative attention, particularly at the quarterback position.

At the very least, Winston has earned the benefit of the doubt with this team.

Hopefully, they’ll be able and willing to keep him around for a little longer, regardless of whether he will start.

