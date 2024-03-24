Fans Show Support To Notable Browns Defensive Duo

One of the Cleveland Browns‘ biggest priorities this offseason has been putting together a dynamic defensive duo up front.

They have the reigning Defensive Player of the Year in Myles Garrett, but they were about to lose Za’Darius Smith, who they acquired last year in a trade with the Minnesota Vikings.

Smith hit free agency this offseason, and there was a ton of debate about whether the team would re-sign him or target a big name free agent.

In the end, Cleveland ultimately chose to re-sign Smith, who, despite having a down season for the team last year, has big-play potential and can certainly be the Robin to Garrett’s Batman.

As they’re expected to be one of the top pass-rushing duos in the league this year, Pro Football Focus pitted them against other defensive duos around the league and asked the fans who they think is the best (via PFF on Twitter).

Any edge rushing duo that includes the reigning Defensive Player of the Year is going to be near the top, as was pointed out by eager Browns fans.

As one fan pointed out, though, Watt certainly has a bit of an advantage when he lines up at linebacker, as Garrett typically has at least two blockers on him.

However, there’s no doubt that the competition is stiff, even within their own division, as they have to contend with T.J. Watt, who won Defensive Player of the Year in 2021, and Alex Highsmith.

At any rate, if the Browns truly want to have the best edge-rushing duo in the league, Smith will have to step up his game in 2024.