Insider Points Out Troubling Browns Trend

The Cleveland Browns have struggled with a troubling trend that continues to undermine their 2025 season efforts.

Turnovers have plagued the team’s early performances, creating mounting frustration within the organization and fanbase alike.

Despite strong defensive showings that have limited opponents, Cleveland’s inability to force takeaways while giving the ball away has become its most glaring weakness.

ESPN’s Daniel Oyefusi highlighted the concerning statistics surrounding Cleveland’s recent performances.

“The Browns have lost the turnover battle in 9 straight games, dating back to Week 12 of the 2024 season. Cleveland hasn’t forced a turnover since Week 16 last season,” Oyefusi posted on X.

The Browns enter Week 3 still searching for answers to problems that have persisted for nearly a full calendar year.

Cleveland’s turnover struggles have reached historic proportions, creating a pattern that has become impossible to overlook for observers and analysts.

Cleveland’s latest loss to the Baltimore Ravens made franchise history in the worst possible way.

The Browns became the first team to start 0-2 despite outgaining both opponents in total yardage.

Their defense has performed admirably, containing star running backs and pressuring opposing quarterbacks throughout most contests.

However, offensive turnovers have consistently negated those positive efforts.

Joe Flacco has committed four turnovers across two games, including costly interceptions that shifted momentum at critical moments.

Coach Kevin Stefanski has emphasized getting rookie Quinshon Judkins more involved to reduce mistakes and provide stability.

Even Myles Garrett and the defensive unit have acknowledged their role in the struggles.

The star pass rusher has pointed to the defense’s inability to generate takeaways as a significant factor.

With playoff hopes still achievable, the urgency continues building as Cleveland prepares for divisional matchups ahead.

