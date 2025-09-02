Insider Predicts How Many Games Browns Will Win This Season

The Cleveland Browns are a big question mark this season.

Not many analysts seem to like their chances, and they’re projected to have one of the worst records in the NFL.

However, Tony Grossi doesn’t feel that way.

Talking on ESPN Cleveland’s “The Really Big Show,” the insider predicted that the Browns will win eight games this season.

“Everything would have to be right, including total, great health, to get better than 8-9. … But I am very bullish on this team basically for these two reasons: The defensive line is going to be better than [coordinator Jim] Schwartz has ever had. It’s going to be the engine that runs the defense. And, I think [Joe] Flacco at quarterback is an X-factor that people are just not seeing,” Grossi said.

.@TonyGrossi thinks the Browns are going to win 8 games this season… Do you agree? pic.twitter.com/eyKlmztUIX — ESPN Cleveland (@ESPNCleveland) September 2, 2025

Grossi believes a lot has to go the Browns’ way to finish above .500, including health.

Nevertheless, he also said the team is being overlooked.

The Browns are coming off a three-win season, but most analysts agree that they had a better roster than that.

Deshaun Watson’s play at quarterback set them back and derailed the season, and watching the offensive line get injured and play poorly didn’t do much to help their cause, either.

Granted, Cleveland isn’t a powerhouse and shouldn’t be in the same tier as the Baltimore Ravens.

Then again, it’s not like the Browns are a bottom-feeder, either.

If Flacco can limit the turnovers and keep the chains moving, they could stay competitive week in and week out.

The defense should be among the best in the NFL, and that’s something that cannot be overlooked, especially in the stout and physical AFC North.

NEXT:

Browns Being Linked To Top QB Prospect In 2026 Draft