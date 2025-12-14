Bernie Kosar Sends Message To Fans Ahead Of Sunday’s Game

The Cleveland Browns will hit the road to square off against the Chicago Bears in a hostile environment. Temperatures are freezing right now, and it will be a tough matchup.

That’s why legendary quarterback Bernie Kosar wanted to share some well-wishes ahead of Sunday’s contest.

He took to social media to urge the fans to stay warm and inside, and, as per usual, he shared a positive message about how we all matter.

“NFL gameday, let’s have a winning day. You matter, stay warm,” Kosar said.

Happy NFL Gameday. Let’s have a winning day. U Matter. pic.twitter.com/YN0ZHhQfEt — Bernie Kosar (@BernieKosarQB) December 14, 2025

Kosar is keeping his head up and seems to be in great spirits, all things considered. However, these have been some tough times for the former Super Bowl champion.

He’s been in and out of the hospital over the past couple of weeks. First, he was discharged after undergoing a liver transplant, but he had to be taken back to the hospital due to E. coli blood poisoning.

Kosar has been dealing with liver failure and Parkinson’s disease for quite a while now. Even so, he’s stayed positive and has kept a great energy. For now, he will most likely have to get plenty of rest to restore and heal his body after all the necessary treatment.

The former Browns star is one of the most respected and beloved members of the Cleveland sports community. He’s stayed pretty close to the organization since he walked away from the game.

Everybody’s rooting for him and keeping him in their prayers.

Hopefully, he’ll get better in no time, and this will be nothing but a distant memory.

