Kevin O’Connell Has A Telling Statement About Browns’ HC Candidate

The Cleveland Browns are poking around different teams as they try to find a new head coach to lead them next season. They know that the solution to their problems may currently be working for an opponent in the NFL.

Grant Udinski, currently the offensive coordinator for the Jacksonville Jaguars, has been gaining a ton of attention over the last few days, and the Browns are interviewing him this week for the head coach job. Before helping the offense in Jacksonville, Udinski spent time with the Minnesota Vikings.

Vikings coach Kevin O’Connell spoke about Udinski and compared him to a car wash worker who could build a car on his own, an unproven but promising candidate who can do far more than people expect.

“Interviewing Grant was like interviewing a guy who could build a car from scratch for a job at a car wash,” O’Connell said, via Sleeper Browns.

That is the sort of ringing endorsement that the Browns will definitely keep in mind as their head coach search goes on. It says that Udinski is someone who is more than meets the eye, capable of delivering a lot despite his age and inexperience.

Udinski actually got his start with the Carolina Panthers in 2020, but it was his three seasons with the Vikings where he really came into his own. He has been credited with helping Sam Darnold revitalize his career.

Because of his work with the Vikings, he was scooped up by the Jaguars, but it seems clear that he may not be there for much longer. Even if the Browns don’t pick him up, there is a good chance that a head coaching position is in his future.

He is definitely a rising star in the league and, according to this comment from O’Connell, he’s also incredibly capable and intelligent. But even though he’s generating a lot of buzz, some Cleveland fans may worry that he just hasn’t proven himself enough. The Browns are at a crossroads, and it may not be the right time to hand the keys to someone with many fans, like O’Connell, but little experience.

He might have a brilliant mind and high football IQ, but he also has just six years in the NFL, and that could ultimately work against him, no matter how bright his future is.

