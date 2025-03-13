Browns Nation

Thursday, March 13, 2025
Insider Predicts Who Will Be Browns’ QB1 In 2025

Andrew Elmquist
By
Leave a Comment
(Photo by Jason Miller/Getty Images)

 

If the 2025 NFL season were to start today, the Cleveland Browns would have to start a suboptimal player at quarterback.

Deshaun Watson is injured and will be out for the foreseeable future, giving the front office a choice between Dorian Thompson-Robinson and newly acquired Kenny Pickett.

Pickett hasn’t played in this offense before, which presents an unknown upside, but fans have already experienced games with Thompson-Robinson and would rather not re-live those moments.

Knowing who they have on the roster at quarterback, the Browns are slated to add at least one veteran in the offseason, with the potential of selecting a QB with the No. 2 overall pick in the 2025 NFL Draft.

Who that veteran will be remains to be seen, and analysts and fans alike have come up with several potential options for this team.

One of which is Kirk Cousins, who Albert Breer recently said was his guess for who the Browns will have under center to start the season.

Cousins’ 2024 campaign with the Atlanta Falcons didn’t go as planned, and the team doesn’t seem to want to move forward with him.

They’re much more interested in seeing what they have with second-year player Michael Penix Jr., whose rushing upside and big arm are enough for them to move away from the veteran.

This could be good news for a team like the Browns who don’t have a lot of cap space, as Cousins could be an inexpensive option for them to pursue as a one or two-year rental.

