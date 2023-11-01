Insider Provides Big Deshaun Watson Update

Conjecture is running rampant about who the Cleveland Browns will start at quarterback.

Deshaun Watson sat out last week in a concession to his slowly-healing rotator cuff injury.

And the fans debate is on about whether P.J. Walker or Dorian Thompson-Robinson should get the nod.

But an interesting development has been reported by ESPN’s Adam Schefter.

Browns’ QB Deshaun Watson is practicing today. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) November 1, 2023

Schefter posted an update that indicates Watson is back on the practice field.

He offered no other details, but head coach Kevin Stefanski spoke to reporters about Watson.

According to Stefanski, Watson will practice on a limited basis during the week.

But he won’t update his game status any further until late in the week.

Stefanski also named P.J. Walker as the understudy if Watson can’t go against the Cardinals.

Rookie Dorian Thompson-Robinson remains the QB-3 for now.

#Browns Kevin Stefanski said QB Deshaun Watson "will practice on a limited basis" today and we'll update you guys throughout the week — Mary Kay Cabot (@MaryKayCabot) November 1, 2023

Cleveland made no moves other than a half-hearted bid for Jacoby Brissett at the trade deadline.

Andrew Berry reportedly dangled a day three draft pick at Washington, who demanded a day two selection.

That raised speculation that the Browns expect Watson to be ready sooner rather than later.

But so far, nothing has gone as expected with Watson’s recovery.

Cleveland missed out on another former Browns backup when Minnesota snatched Josh Dobbs.

Dobbs will compete for the starting role with another ex-Brown, Nick Mullens when he comes off IR.