Browns Nation

© 2024 COLD WIRE MEDIA.

Friday, August 1, 2025
Jon Gruden Shows Love For Browns’ New Helmet

Justin Hussong
By
Leave a Comment
(Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

 

Jon Gruden is as passionate as they come about football, and it’s obvious anytime the former head coach speaks or posts to social media.

He has rebranded himself as a content machine, and he recently shared an unboxing video after the Cleveland Browns hooked him up with some merchandise.

Gruden unveiled the Browns’ new alternate helmet and a T-shirt while also revealing his favorite player from his youth.

“My favorite player growing up as a kid in Ohio was Leroy Kelly … and now look at this box that we just got! This new Browns alternate helmet is AWESOME and I absolutely LOVE the ‘Hardened Toughness’ motto in Cleveland. Thank you Coach Stefanski, JW Johnson and the Browns!!” Gruden wrote on X.

“The alternate helmet is sweet. Let’s go Cleveland.  Cleveland Rocks” Gruden added.

Kelly played 10 NFL seasons, all for the Browns, and racked up 7,274 rushing yards and 74 touchdowns with three All-Pro selections.

He was enshrined in the Pro Football Hall of Fame, and Kelly was probably a lot of people’s favorite player back in the 1960s.

Gruden also showed a framed autographed picture that he had drawn of Kelly as a little boy.

“Thirty-five years later, my mom saw Leroy Kelly was at an autograph show and Leroy signed it,” Gruden said.

In addition, as Gruden said, Cleveland’s alternate helmet looks quite impressive and will be fun to see on the field this season.

Justin Hussong
Browns Nation