Insider Puts Browns WR On Notice Ahead Of Training Camp

The Cleveland Browns had the lowest-scoring offense in the NFL last season at just 15.2 points per game, so it was nice to see the team put in the work to overhaul the personnel this offseason.

Cleveland brought in four new quarterbacks, drafted a pair of accomplished big-program running backs, and snagged a third-round tight end who broke NCAA records last season, but the wide receiver group remains a big question mark.

Veteran receiver Diontae Johnson is the only notable addition to the already lackluster WR room, and Cleveland.com’s Mary Kay Cabot recently put him on notice with her latest article.

“If [Diontae Johnson] takes a back seat in camp to the Cedric Tillmans and Jamari Thrashes on the team, he’ll have to bite his lip and take what he can get. If he makes the most of those opportunities, he’ll get more. The chances for receivers also won’t be as plentiful this season with the Browns planning more two-tight end sets,” Cabot wrote. “But the marching orders for Johnson are clear: Button his lip, cash his relatively small paychecks, catch the ball, be coachable and be a good teammate. Most of all, don’t be a jerk.”

Three teams let Johnson walk last season, including the Baltimore Ravens, after he refused to enter a game because he thought it was too cold outside.

This could be Johnson’s last shot in the NFL, and the Browns need him, given how unclear the WR hierarchy is after Jerry Jeudy.

With a messy 4-man quarterback competition and an offensive line that gave up 66 sacks last year, this team needs its wide receivers to step up and provide more stability than they did last year.

Cabot has been critical of Johnson for weeks, which is valid, given his recent history, but if he can tap back into what made him such a productive receiver during his early seasons with the Pittsburgh Steelers, he’d be a huge boost to this offense.

