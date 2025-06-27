Insider Says Key Browns Player Needs To ‘Rebound’ This Season

The Cleveland Browns need everybody to put last season’s debacle behind them and get back on their feet.

Last year’s season was surprisingly disappointing, and with a few exceptions, the team as a whole regressed in a big way.

That cannot happen again in 2025.

And according to team insider Mary Kay Cabot, that definitely cannot happen to David Njoku.

Talking on Cleveland.com, the renowned insider pointed out that Njoku is about to enter a contract year, so he will have to prove that he’s worthy of the kind of contract extension he’s currently looking for:

“It is an important year because it is a contract year. He can hit the jackpot this year and be one of the highest-paid tight ends in the NFL. He does need to rebound from last year. He does need to keep back strong,” Cabot said.

The Browns and Njoku’s camp have reportedly been in talks about an extension for months now, but there have been little to no updates yet.

Njoku is the team’s second-best pass-catcher, and he’s proven to be an impactful player both as a receiver and a blocker.

He’s also a respected leader in the locker room.

Unfortunately, he’s coming off an injury-riddled season, and if the Browns don’t do well out of the gate, they might reconsider his future with the organization as a potential trade chip.

The Browns brought in Harold Fannin Jr. in the NFL Draft, and while the team needed to add another tight end ahead of this season, they could also be setting the table to part ways with Njoku and roll with the rookie.

Njoku and the Browns have a lot to prove and a huge chip on their shoulders ahead of this season, and there will be no more margin for error.

