Insider Questions Browns’ Game Strategy In Pittsburgh

The Cleveland Browns were coming off an outstanding offensive performance vs. the Denver Broncos.

Being the great defensive team they were, and given that they had already met with the Pittsburgh Steelers this season, there were reasons to hope for a similar outing on Sunday.

Unfortunately, that wasn’t the case.

And while the Steelers’ defense deserves plenty of credit for that, the Browns’ offensive game plan also left something to be desired.

At least, that’s how Tony Grossi feels.

Watching the Cincinnati Bengals take down the Dallas Cowboys, the renowned Browns insider questioned the Browns’ decision not to look for Jerry Jeudy early and often in the loss to the Steelers, just like the Bengals did with Ja’Marr Chase.

Watching Burrow & Chase, I just cant understand how the Browns can target Jerry Jeudy only 2 times 1st half in Pittsburgh. Dum dums. — Tony Grossi (@TonyGrossi) December 10, 2024

Truth be told, it was kind of surprising.

Jeudy was coming off a career performance, and his chemistry with Jameis Winston has been off the charts since the latter took over the offense.

Also, the Browns need to assess whether Jeudy can truly be the team’s No. 1 weapon in the passing game going forward, which is why they need to test and challenge him as much as possible for the remainder of the season.

At the end of the day, the Browns made too many mistakes throughout the season to be considered a playoff-caliber team.

But as crazy as it may seem, they don’t need to undergo a major overhaul to be a legitimate contender.

