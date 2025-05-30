Former NFL GM Reveals Which QB Should Start For Browns

The Cleveland Browns opened their first media-accessible OTA session this week with rookie quarterback Shedeur Sanders quickly emerging as the primary storyline.

Sanders showcased his strong arm and composed presence on the field, though early reports indicate he faces an uphill battle to secure the starting position before training camp concludes.

Despite the conventional wisdom suggesting Sanders will need time to develop, one prominent NFL voice believes the rookie deserves immediate consideration for the top spot.

Former NFL general manager Mike Tannenbaum made his position clear during an appearance on ESPN’s SportsCenter.

“I think it should be Shedeur from day one. […] Shedeur has more ability and I assume, he’d be the guy,” Tannenbaum stated.

🔥 Shedeur. Will Be Browns Day 1 Starter. Former NFL Executive Explains "It should be Shedeur from Day 1. In my view, Shedeur has more ability and I assume he'd be the guy" 📽️ @espn @RealTannenbaum https://t.co/l4POWFGjIC pic.twitter.com/p5jMiAuQj0 — JaKi 🇺🇸 (@JaKiTruth) May 29, 2025

Tannenbaum’s perspective draws from his experience with the New York Jets, where he made the decision to start rookie Mark Sanchez immediately.

He acknowledges Joe Flacco’s veteran presence but views the aging quarterback as better suited for a mentorship role rather than a long-term solution at nearly 40 years old.

The former executive also mentioned Dillon Gabriel as a potential factor in the competition, though he expects Sanders to ultimately prevail based on pure talent evaluation.

Tannenbaum’s broader message centers on Cleveland’s urgent need for quarterback clarity rather than prolonged uncertainty.

Sanders has already garnered praise for his mechanics and accuracy during early practices, displaying the fundamental skills that made him an attractive draft prospect.

However, raw talent rarely translates to immediate NFL success. Sanders currently sits at the bottom of the depth chart, facing the standard adjustment period that challenges even the most polished college quarterbacks.

The quarterback room remains competitive, with the starting battle appearing to be a two-man race for now.

While Sanders may not be positioned to start immediately in 2025, his skill set and mental approach provide reasons for optimism about his future development.

